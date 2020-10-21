Gutierrez graduates basic training

Airman Joshua G. Gutierrez of Pauls Valley graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is the son of Jeff and Noemi and big brother to Isabella Gutierrez of Pauls Valley.
Gutierrez graduated in 2020 from Pauls Valley High School.
"We are extremely proud of our son Joshua and his decision to serve our country," Noemi Gutierrez said. "We are praying God continues to bless him in his journey and career.
"A verse we sent him with: 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.'" Joshua 1:9
"We love you Dad, Mom and Bella."
