Linda Joyce Scroggins of Pauls Valley passed away February 17, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years. Linda Joyce Springer was born May 5, 1941 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Callie Mae (Holt) and Lee Roy Springer. Linda was raised in this area and is a graduate of Pauls Valley High …
Catherine "Cathy" (Peel) Perkins of Pauls Valley passed away February 14, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 54. Cathy Peel was born November 29, 1965 in New Iberia, LA. She married Jeff Perkins in 1989 in Pauls Valley. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Rober…
Lois Jean Merritt, 85, of Norman passed away February 12, 2020.
Funeral services for Jackie Don Sadler were at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Davis with Pastors Johnny Tonihka, Lance Whaley and Craig Abla officiating.
