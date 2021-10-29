A group of Pauls Valley youngsters got a little reminder to be safe while having fun as they head into the holiday activities of Halloween.
Offering those safety tips were local police officers like Dan Newton.
It came in a couple of presentations Friday afternoon to students at Pauls Valley Elementary School.
“This is something new for us,” Newton said about local police getting so many young students together at once for a talk on Halloween safety tips.
“In the past couple of years Walmart has asked me to come out to give the tips to kids in the store. They would make an announcement and the kids would be asked to go to the Halloween section.
“There would usually be a few kids there, so we decided to take that idea and blow it up into a bigger deal with more kids.
“Walmart had a good idea, and we jumped on it.”
A couple of different groups of young students were not only given the talk but given some goodies thanks to the support of local groups and businesses.
Local police got that support from the department's fraternal order of police, the city of Pauls Valley, Walmart and First United Bank.
After the presentation students received a Trick-or-Treat bag with the safety tips printed right on them as a reminder, a flashlight and some “fun stuff.”
“Come Halloween night they'll have a few tips on how to stay safe,” Newton adds.
“They'll get a little bit of a head start on candy, and hopefully it will also help them stay safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.