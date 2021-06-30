||||
J.R. Martin was born on September 20, 1937 in Deenton, Oklahoma to James Woods Martin and Lola (Frachiseur) Martin. He passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Foster at the age of 83 years.
On June 25, 2021, God decided it was time for Rex to be with Rubye. He died in his home.
Shirley Maxine Bittle of Pauls Valley, affectionately known as “Gigi,” “Grandma Bittle” and "Mickey," passed away June 24, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 86 years.
Clayton Dale Bratcher of Pauls Valley passed away June 26, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 52 years.
Willie J. Miller of Pauls Valley was born October 2, 1947 in Bakersfield, California to Claude Miller and Beatrice Miller (Godwin). He passed away June 17, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 73 years.
