A drive by shooting in Pauls Valley appears to have come from the shooter’s hard feelings for another man now accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
When the event on May 20 was over both are now in jail as Carl Thomas, 73, is facing six firearm counts, while Wesley Peters, 46, was formally accused the day before of assaulting the mother of his children.
Thomas is accused of firing multiple shots at Peters as he drove by and saw him at a site near South and Paul streets.
A court affidavit shows police officers were dispatched on a call of a subject being shot at that Saturday night.
The subject, Peters, said it was Thomas who was the man shooting at him.
Peters claimed his car ran out of gas as he pulled into a residential driveway. After returning from retrieving gas Peters said a vehicle drove by and shots rang out.
Peters did leave in the vehicle, but he didn’t get far as a tire went flat. He saw a bullet hole in a car door as officers later reported finding five shell casings in the roadway where the shooting occurred.
When Thomas was arrested at his home a short time later he claims Peters screamed something at him moments before the shooting.
“Thomas stated he does not like Peters because he is a drug dealer and woman beater,” officers reported.
A .40 caliber pistol was found in Thomas’ home as he’s now being held on a $250,000 bond for allegations that include five felony counts of shooting with intent to kill.
As for Peters, his formal allegations were changed last week to include first-degree rape.
Back on May 6 a woman said Peters was watching their children but didn’t leave the Pauls Valley residence when she returned.
Instead, she claims he followed her into a bedroom, got angry and grabbed her head with his right hand covering her face and nose and left hand around her neck.
A court document shows the woman says Peters forcibly raped her. Currently Peters is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.
