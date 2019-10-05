Health leads to new principal's departure

Health concerns have led to a surprising departure of a brand new principal at a Pauls Valley grade school just a handful of weeks after taking the job.
Whatever health issues faced by Kevin Lynch were apparently the deciding factor as he officially stepped down from the post on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Lynch, a former middle school principal in Wynnewood, was hired this past May as Lee's newest principal after a number of his former students, now teachers in PV, actively recruited him to come here.
His now former boss, Pauls Valley Superintendent Mike Martin, didn't disclose the specifics but said a change in Lynch's health led to his decision to submit an emergency resignation and leave right away.
“Because of health reasons he decided to retire immediately,” Martin said.
“With his health issues he decided it was best for him and his family to retire right away.”
With the surprise resignation Angela Green was named as Lee's acting principal.
Green, who has served for years as the counselor for the local school for fourth, fifth and sixth grade students, is expected to be named principal on a more permanent basis at the next school board meeting coming in a few days.
“It's unfortunate,” Martin said about Lynch's quick departure.
“He had a lot of things to offer, but I'm confident in Angela. She's very capable of doing a great job.
“We proceed and keep moving forward.”
Another change is Mia Lisa Wigley, former Jefferson Early Learning Center principal, is set to return and help out as the school counselor at Lee.
