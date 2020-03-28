Even though more positive cases of the coronavirus have popped up in areas close to Garvin County a health official is reminding the public to stay calm.
No reason to panic is the message of Mendy Spohn, who is the health department's administrative director for the region that includes Garvin County.
“A positive case in the community does not change our message,” Spohn said.
“Number one is stay home and isolate yourself, even from family members, as much as possible. Treat yourself with over-the-counter medications.
“If your symptoms become more severe or there's underlying conditions you need to call your physician.”
The newest positive cases of COVID-19 came this week in Stephens County to the southwest and Carter County to the south of Garvin County.
Spohn says officials with the health department in each of the counties are investigating the new cases as local public health nurses continue the normal protocol of reaching out to those who are at a high risk of exposure from the cases.
“We're conducting investigations working with hospitals and doctors with problem solving solutions,” she said.
“We're possibly going to open up a screening and testing site in Ardmore. We're also working on the capacity for more testing in our counties. It all depends on availability.”
As for the general public, Spohn encourages everyone to stay at home as much as possible, limit personal contacts, wash hands thoroughly and avoid touching your face.
Anyone experiencing the COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises you to stay quarantined for 14 days. The symptoms may last 7 to 12 days.
Most people will not need to be tested as a test result does not change the treatment recommendations.
Spohn urges anyone with symptoms getting more severe to contact their physician by phone
With so many questions out there about the coronavirus she suggest calling the Coronavirus Call Center at 877-215-8336 or dial 2-1-1, which is designed to help people find specific resources.
“If you have questions about your symptoms or if you have had close contact with someone who's tested positive, call the call center number.”
•••
A couple of medical facilities in Pauls Valley have been focused on the best ways to treat patients and provide care during this coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Len Lacefield says the Southern Plains Medical Group clinics in a three-county area and urgent care center in Pauls Valley have been like so many other health professionals as they work to figure out the best ways to treat patients and improve testing for the virus.
“Our facilities in the three counties will remain the same,” Lacefield said.
“We're seeing an increasing number of folks who want their signs and symptoms checked for COVID-19.
“We will stay the course and pre-screen patients as they come in. For seven days a week we will treat anything that comes through our door and continue the good medical practices we have here all the time.”
Up to this point the local center has swabbed patients and sent them off for testing, while telling patients to self-quarantine.
According to Lacefield, another important element here is for all health care professionals to have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect workers.
For Dr. Dennis Whitehouse, who heads up one of two Mercy clinics in Pauls Valley, the top priority is providing care to all patients, virus-related or not, in the safest way.
“The main thing is to minimize exposure as much as possible, especially for those who are most vulnerable, and follow good hygiene,” Whitehouse tells the PV Democrat.
“Most patients we're trying to handle by telephone or virtual. You can't come in and just say you want a test. There's other criteria.
“When patients do come to the clinics they're met outside and given masks to protect them and others.”
Whitehouse says there's a real focus on respiratory symptoms and trying to determine which ones could be COVID-19 related and the ones that could be signs of other conditions. That can include coughing, congestion or chest pain.
He adds regular office visits at the local clinics are being postponed until July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.