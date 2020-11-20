Health team looks at old hospital

A visitor gets his temperature checked Friday morning as a number of dignitaries gathered in the lobby of Pauls Valley's hospital building as state health officials came to conduct a survey of the structure housing the local hospital until it closed more than two years ago. The survey is part of an effort to get the hospital back open. (PV Democrat photo)

Four members of a state health department team conducted their closer look Friday into a building that once was home to Pauls Valley's hospital and could be again very soon.

Accompanied by officials with the Southern Plains Medical Group the state team was scheduled to spend at least four hours touring the building.

The survey is meant to give state officials an opportunity to determine what building deficiencies have been addressed as Southern Plains has overseen renovation work over parts of the last calendar year.

For Southern Plains the number one priority is to get the hospital's license reactivated so it can continue moving toward opening a full hospital by sometime early in 2021.

More will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.

