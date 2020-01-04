Health time with library classes

With the holidays over health related classes are back on at Pauls Valley's public library.
It's gets started with free yoga classes starting this week at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The first one, meant to show the fundamentals to beginners, is scheduled from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights starting Jan. 6 and continuing through March 9.
One class for Yin Yoga, a slower paced yoga with postures held for longer periods of time, is 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 8 to March 11.
A Vinyasa Flow class, which is open levels for experienced yoga students, is 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 8 to March 11.
Meditation yoga is 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
All are funded by a grant given to the local library by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Also getting started next week at the library are free tai chi classes
The classes are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons starting Jan. 6 and continuing through April 1.
Although the classes meant to help with better balance and reducing the risk of falling are geared more toward seniors they are open to all ages.
Improving flexibility and “overall mind, body and spirit” are also part of the benefits.
When the classes do arrive those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed toe shoes.
Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more information on the classes.
Other free health classes include one on instapot meals on Jan. 28 and canning on March 24.
A “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
•••
The next series of book lectures at the library soon comes with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
