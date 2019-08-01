Three state legislators with districts that include parts of Garvin County are right in the middle of a new bi-partisan group formed to develop an Oklahoma solution for increasing access to healthcare and providing insurance coverage for more citizens.
House Speaker Charles McCall, whose District 20 includes eastern Garvin County, and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat recently announced the formation of the new group.
The Healthcare Working Group will be similar to the medical marijuana working group that met for 13 weeks last summer to develop a way to implement the provisions of State Question 788 into law.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, served as the chair of last year's group, and is now set to be a co-chair for this new healthcare effort.
McCortney's District 13 covers most of Garvin County.
Also appointed as a member of the group is state Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, whose District 42 also covers most of Garvin County.
Speaker McCall said he believes the working group model is the best way to bring stakeholders and interested citizens together to craft a solution that works for all Oklahomans.
“The State Question 788 working group was successful because it brought everyone together and let everyone have a voice,” McCall.
“We also had the advantage of knowing what worked well in other states and what had not, which helped us craft a final product in a way that tried to meet the unique needs of not only the supporters but also those who had concerns with the state question.
In a released statement McCall said healthcare is a “very complex issue, and there is no cookie-cutter approach that is going to drive down costs, improve care and increase access.
“It is going to take a comprehensive, multifaceted approach that considers not just what is wrong with the system but also what is working, and also what has worked and not worked in other states.
“That means we need to bring everyone together – patients, providers, policy experts, insurance carriers, facilities and state agencies – and find a way forward. That discussion must include everything, not just Medicaid expansion, and it will need to continue until we have a solution that works for our citizens' unique needs,” he adds.
