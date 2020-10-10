A number of witnesses took the stand as a court hearing got started Thursday afternoon for a Pauls Valley motorist facing one first-degree manslaughter charge for each of the two Wynnewood siblings tragically killed in a traffic accident last year.
The preliminary hearing is for 23-year-old Aaron Patchell, who was the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a sport utility vehicle on July 20, 2019 just east of Pauls Valley.
Killed were Kadence Hewett, 13, and her brother, Gunner Hewett, 9, as both were riding in the SUV.
More witnesses, namely state troopers investigating the deadly crash, are expected to testify during the hearing's second day now scheduled for early November.
More details will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
