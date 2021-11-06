Heart of the Valley
Lucretta Ann Shebester (Lou), 91, was born on July 11, 1930 at the Murray family farm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Her parents were Willie Mae Conner and Louis A. Murray.
Lance Micheal Martin, 41, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Lance was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on November 14, 1979, a son of Ronda (Owens) Lovin and Micheal Eugene Martin.
James R. Montgomery Jr. of Norman passed away October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
