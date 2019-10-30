Yet another community gathering is set in Maysville to honor the memory of a woman by raising money for the future.
Years ago the family of Jessica Power turned the heartache of losing her in a 2012 car accident into something positive.
Set for Saturday, Nov. 2 those surviving family members and the Jessica Power Memorial Association they formed all those years ago are holding an auction and concert.
As in the past proceeds from the event will go toward funding scholarships to Garvin County students who are looking to continuing their education in the medical field, which is what Jessica was pursuing at the time of her death.
There will be a silent auction and an in-person auction from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Assembly of God Church in Maysville.
That's followed by a benefit Christian concert, entitled a Night of Praise and Worship, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the same church.
Local talent scheduled to perform are Blake Taylor, Missy Rude, Mark and Lajuanda Hodges, Shirley Tyler, Keylor and Seylor Councillor, Daisy Byers, Kissa Hammond, Holli Cornelious, Ginger Randol, Kim Layton, Regina Brumley, Mary and Miranda Baker and Everly Couch.
“It will be an awesome night of worship and remembrance.”
Jessica Brumley was born in 1993 in Ada. As a sophomore in high school she joined the job corps in Guthrie, where she finished her high school studies and received training in nursing.
By the age of 17 she was licensed as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). She then worked full-time as a CNA while taking college classes for nursing. She was tragically killed in a car accident early in 2012.
