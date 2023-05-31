Hearts heavy with refinery loss

Hearts are heavy for an entire community after one was lost and the other continues fighting for his life in the aftermath of a fire last week at the Wynnewood Refinery.
Two employees, Eli Warren and Wes Foster, were severely burned in a fire the morning of May 23 in the gasoline hydrotreater at the refinery in Wynnewood.
Both were badly hurt as Foster had burns covering 90 percent of his body.
Foster, who was originally scheduled for surgery late in the week at a facility in Plano, Texas, instead was placed on temporary dialysis as medical workers were hoping to get him stronger, according to online posts from his family.
Tragically Foster, who was 43 years old, never made it to surgery as he passed away from his injuries three days after the fire.
Other posts online show Warren did undergo several hours of surgery with skin grafts for severe burns to his back, left leg and fingers.
A second surgery is expected for Warren as additional posts show he continues to battle infections.
Support came quickly as GoFundMe pages were established for both men.
With an initial goal of $50,000 for Warren, more than $37,000 was raised in less than a day. That total went to more than $46,000 and the goal raised by later in the week.
After last week’s fire the cause of the blaze at the oil refinery owned by CVR Energy has not been determined or released to the public.
One first responder very familiar with the refinery is Dave Johnson.
Johnson is now the director of emergency management for Garvin County. Before that most of his 36 years as an employee at the refinery in Wynnewood was spent overseeing safety as a kind of fire chief for the plant.
“For us it started when the refinery called us and asked the (communications) center to dispatch two ambulances for burn victims,” Johnson said.
He was then asked to come to the refinery’s emergency operations center, while later arranging to have the two injured employees airlifted to hospitals.
“I wanted to make sure the refinery has everything it needs. At the same time I’m asking what’s the threat to the community and what does the community need to be safe,” he said.
“We learned the refinery had the fire very much under control. They were able to isolate it; it was not going to spread; it was not going to spread to the community.”
Remaining cautious authorities shut down U.S. Highway 77 for a time, while refinery officials asked for the passing railroad to also temporarily seize operations.
“One of these situations shows that partnerships are really big,” Johnson said.
“We want to give them what they need, while also taking care of the community.”
Officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control and setting up a media center in downtown Wynnewood, Johnson adds.
“Once the perimeter was established the victims were flown out and support for firefighters was there, we were pretty much done,” he said about the emergency management side of the situation.
