Heating up the late summer months

The late summer calendar is about to heat up even more with a county fair and dog festival next week and Pauls Valley's big Brickfest event coming next month.
The schedule for the Garvin County Free Fair is:
• Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 3 to 7 p.m., Open and 4-H exhibits accepted in east building (excluding livestock).
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 – 9 to 10 a.m., Open and 4-H baked goods and fresh flower exhibits deadline; 10 a.m., Exhibit building judging and set up, building closed for remainder of day.
• Thursday, Aug. 26 – 9 a.m., Kid’s Day activities begin; noon, cattle and swine entries; 1 p.m., cattle show begins; 5 p.m., best dressed pet contest registration; 5:30 p.m., kiddie pedal tractor pull contest registration; 6 p.m., swine show begins; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal tractor pull.
• Friday, Aug. 27 – 9 a.m., Kid’s Day activities begin; 9 a.m., livestock judging; 10 a.m., sheep and goat entries; noon, sheep show begins with goat show beginning 30 minutes after sheep show; 1 p.m., tractor driving competitions; 2 to 3 p.m., Ag Olympics registration; 5 p.m., Ag Olympics begin; 8 p.m., rabbits and poultry check in.
• Saturday, Aug. 28 – 9 a.m., Exhibit building opens; 9 a.m., horse show begins at rodeo arena; 10 a.m., rabbit and poultry shows begin; 10 to 10:45 a.m., wiener dog race contest registration; 11 a.m., wiener dog race contest begins; 12:30 p.m., youth cornhole contest registration; 1 p.m., youth cornhole contest begins; 2:30 p.m., adult cornhole contest registration; 3 p.m., adult cornhole contest begins.
•••
Going on at the same time next weekend is the return of the annual Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival, which also includes their “feline friends,” set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28.
It also includes the return of the unique Dock Dog aquatic competition
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.). The schedule for the event is:
Bark in the Park
• 7 a.m. – Dog Jog, a 5K run for dogs and their owners.
• 7:30 a.m. – Puppy Prance, a one mile walk with or without your dog.
• 11 a.m. – wiener dog races.
• 11 a.m. – Disc dog competition.
• 1:30 p.m. – Ground zero search and rescue demonstration.
• 2 p.m. – Dog Olympics obstacle course.
• 2:30 p.m. –Blessing of the Animals.
• 3 p.m. – Disc Dog competition.
(All day pony rides and coloring contest results posted)
Dock Dogs
• Friday, Aug. 27 – Onsite registration/practice at 4 p.m.; Big Air Wave #1 at 5 p.m.; Extreme Vertical competition at 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 28 – Onsite registration/practice at 9 a.m.; Big Air Wave #2 at 10 a.m.; Big Air Wave #3 at 11:30 a.m.; Speed Retrieve at 1 p.m. (all in one finals); Big Air finals start at 3 p.m.
•••
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is also now accepting applications from vendors interested in setting up at Brickfest coming on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Applications are available on the chamber's website or at 112 East Paul during regular business hours. For more information about the Brickfest event contact PV City Hall.
Along with the BrickFest event, it will again feature a police sponsored car show, high school marching band contest and the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
•••
Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
•••
With school going back into session the Toy and Action Figure Museum will soon change its hours.
The museum in downtown Pauls Valley will be open on Labor Day before closing down for a few days and reopening on Sept. 10
At that time the new hours will be weekends only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.