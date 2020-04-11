A long distance example of finding a way to get a family member the care that's needed came earlier this week in Garvin County.
During these difficult and potentially dangerous times with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic one woman living several states away reached out to get some help for her older father living in Paoli.
More comfortable keeping both their names private, the woman appears to have found the help she was so desperate to find.
“When the virus first arose here in Oregon, before it got to Oklahoma, I started thinking about him,” the woman said, referring to where she lives and her father here.
“I felt that to bring him here would put him in even more danger.
“Having people live in rural areas when they're in the high risk category is a really scary thing.”
The woman and other family members had some extra concerns because her father is not only older but recovering from surgery, leaving him potentially even more vulnerable to the threat of virus contamination.
With that in mind they sure didn't want the man leaving his home to drive longer distances for things like groceries.
“I don't want to have him drive everywhere and being put in danger of being around the virus,” she said.
“At first I was going to ship groceries to him, but there's a two-week delay. I knew there has to be somebody in Garvin County to deliver groceries to him. I was told you can't even have a pizza delivered from Pauls Valley to Paoli.
“I called grocery stores desperate for him to stay home.”
The answer might have come for this one resident and really just about anyone living in Garvin County who might need some help during these times of staying home to be safe from the virus.
The Garvin County Sheriff's Department, which can be reached at 405-238-7591, now has organized a list of folks that provide help in just about every corner of the county during these trying days of self-isolation.
“If people need help they can call the sheriff's office,” said Sheriff Jim Mullett.
“We've got a list of volunteers and agencies in different parts of the county that have the resources to help.
“We give them a phone number to call someone that can help.”
Mostly it's a variety of local groups, churches and volunteers that work to get the help where it's needed.
“If they're not able to do it we'll step in to help. We've delivered meals, medications, groceries,” Mullett adds.
