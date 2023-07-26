Help from the air gets PV touch

Air Evac Lifeteam (Air Evac) has announced that its newest air medical base in Garvin County is now in service.
Located at Pauls Valley's airport, the base provides emergency air medical services to Garvin County and the surrounding regions.
“We are proud to bring another lifesaving air medical base to the state of Oklahoma,” said Daniel Sweeza, president of Air Evac.
“We look forward to working alongside other local first responders and healthcare providers to enhance the delivery of emergency air medical care to the communities of South-Central Oklahoma.”
The Pauls Valley base is operated round-the-clock, is staffed by highly trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics and is maintained by on-site aviation maintenance technicians.
The Airbus H-135 operated at this base is medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features.
“The Pauls Valley base is the first Air Evac base in the state of Oklahoma to operate an instrument flight rules (IFR) capable aircraft,” said David Morriss, program director for Air Evac.
“This is an incredible enhancement to our existing fleet because it increases our capabilities for specialty care transports and allows us to operate in reduced-visibility conditions.”
Air Evac is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states.
Members have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight only if flown by an AMCN participating provider for a life-or limb-threatening injury or illness. Whatever the member’s insurance or third-party insurance pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $99.
