Help on edgy side for museum

It wasn’t always on the friendly side, but Pauls Valley’s Toy and Action Figure Museum did get some recent tourism support.
Discussion was at times confrontational, but in the end the PV City Council did vote to help the museum pay the bills until it can open again.
The approval came during the most recent council meeting as the toy museum has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived last March.
Despite an approval for up to $3,000 in tourism funding the council did express some concerns with how some of the money is spent.
“I work with you Kevin (Stark) on the arts council, and I sincerely believe the toy museum brings in a lot of visitors to Pauls Valley,” said council member Bonnie Meisel.
“I do want you to keep the lights on and the heat on, but I do have a problem with this going to pay mortgage interest on a loan for the toy museum.”
Geisel also added an objection to tourism funds going to pay for the museum’s accounting services.
Stark, who appeared on the edgy side with his responses back to the council, said his frustrations come from a history of push-back in the support of the museum since it opened in 2005 in downtown Pauls Valley.
“Yes we’ve gotten a lot of help from tourism, but it’s been a struggle,” said Stark, who is the local artist with the idea for the toy museum.
“For a long time there’s been an adversarial position against me and the toy museum.”
Stark stresses the toy museum is a nonprofit tourist attraction that’s been bringing visitors from all over the world into Pauls Valley since it opened.
“It’s not like we’re a private business asking for help. The toy museum is a nonprofit that’s built by the citizens of Pauls Valley not me. I don’t profit from the toy museum,” he said.
“Maybe 362 days out of the year we’re bringing in visitors when we’re normally open. The toy museum is made to bring people to Pauls Valley during the open hours. We’re asking for a little help. If you don’t want to help us just let me know.
“These are the costs we have with no money coming in.”
After the museum closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic a plan to reopen a few weeks later in July never materialized because of the rising positive virus numbers at the time.
The council’s approval of the tourism funding came as Meisel “humbly” requested the mortgage interest and accounting payments be removed.
Meisel also suggested the toy museum tap into the PV Arts Council’s fundraising contacts as a way to help the museum.
“We have been working to raise other money,” Stark said. “We’ve also been working to upgrade certain areas in the museum and change some displays.”
On the positive side Stark announced plans are in place to open the museum soon.
“We plan to open March 6,” he said.
“We’re going to try and have a big blow out when we open.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.