South Central CASA of Oklahoma, Inc. has sworn in seven new CASA's in Cleveland County.
The group is the voice for deprived children in Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties.
In 2021, a total of 103 volunteers in this three-county area served 235 children on 118 cases.
This represents only about 65 percent of the children that are currently in the foster care system in the service area.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are concerned citizens who are trained to be the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judge.
These everyday “heroes” interview the children, their families and anyone who has information regarding the family. They read and study all reports pertaining to the families.
Then they report their findings to the court, make recommendations concerning the best interest of these children who have been abused and/or neglected.
CASA volunteers must be 21 years of age, obtain 30 hours of free in-depth training and pass OSBI and national background checks.
These volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Many work a full-time job along with volunteering as a CASA, while others work part-time, are retired or are college students.
The common thread that links all volunteers together is the “desire to make a difference in the life of an abused child.”
