Helping out

Rita Mae Hamilton of Pauls Valley passed away May 29, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 94 years.
Shirley Ann Bagwell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, 84, was born to Charlie O. and Allie Aline (Goodman) Evans on March 16, 1936 and entered eternal life on April 22, 2020.
Joni Francis McConnell was born to Keevin McConnell and Debra (Oliver) Barth on February 20, 1983 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on May 23, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 37 years.
