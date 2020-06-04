Helping out

Volunteers in masks help out at the Pauls Valley Samaritans food pantry as food can now be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Through a Farm to Table program the Regional Food Bank has donated mixed boxes of produce to the pantry, which is also helping monthly at local nursing homes. Boxes for seniors are available noon to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)

