A sentence has been handed down for a Pauls Valley man accused of hiding a camera and recording dozens of videos in a unisex bathroom for employees at the Sonic in Pauls Valley.
Andrew Glenn Yoss, 30, was accused of leaving a phone in a jacket pocket with a hole in it and then pointing it at the toilet of the store's restroom between May and December 2020.
During a hearing last week in a Garvin County District courtroom Yoss had two counts amended as he pleaded to 12 counts of using photographic equipment in a clandestine manner.
Yoss’ no contest plea drew a five-year suspended sentence in each of the counts with all of them running concurrent to each other. He was also given fines and courts.
Also included in the plea was all parties stipulated the defendant shall not be required to register as a sex offender.
Yoss, who was at the time an employee at Sonic, is believed to have recorded up to 10 male and female coworkers as they used the store’s bathroom.
Another employee discovered the camera and turned it into police.
Two of the charges against Yoss were initially filed as possession of child pornography.
•••
Sentences came last week for a couple of cases involving a motorist taking an officer on a pursuit.
One is Calvin Henry Collins, 47, of Lindsay, who last September is reported to have swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid being stopped by local police.
During the brief pursuit Collins got the motorcycle he was riding up to over 80 mph before finally stopping for officers.
Collins’ felony count of attempting to elude a police officer was amended to a misdemeanor charge of failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
His second count, a misdemeanor, was for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
He was given a one-year deferred sentence, court costs and fines and ordered to attend DUI school
In another case John Thomas Nunn Jr., 24, was accused of failing to stop for a Lighthorse officer near Stratford late last September.
Driving on state Highway 19 he is reported to have been driving over 80 mph in a zone with a legal limit of 65.
During an attempted traffic stop Nunn accelerated his vehicle driving away from the officer.
The officer said he recognized Nunn and later found him a Pauls Valley residence where he was arrested.
Nunn was given a three-year suspended sentence for this charge and a previous drug possession case. The time is to run concurrent to each other as Nunn was also given fines and court costs.
