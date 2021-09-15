High bid won't stop airport project

The numbers are a little on the high side but likely won’t stop a planned upgrade from happening at Pauls Valley’s airport.
After the bid numbers recently came in it still looks good for a taxiway extension portion of the project, while the push to build a new hangar to accommodate larger planes looks to have received a boost from a couple of high sources.
Manager Craig Carson says the taxiway extension appears on track after the recent bid openings.
That wasn’t the case for the hangar as the bids were too high for the federal grant money allotted for the overall project.
“The one part of the project is to add a taxiway extension to the airport,” Carson said. “The other is a bid for a new hangar.
“The concrete bid came in OK and I think we can do it,” he said about the taxiway bid of over $500,000.
The lower bid for the overall project was about $1.38 million as Carson says a little help is needed to provide all the funding needed, especially for the hangar.
“This would add more than just a hangar. It’s for this one hangar, but the long-term look at this would be adding more hangars in the future,” he said.
“This would provide additional taxiway service to the hangar, plus other hangars in the future. We’re going to do it. We’re going to make it happen.”
The planned construction of a 100 by 150 foot hangar is designed to be for a larger jet, while the remainder of the project is more than 4,300 square yards of cement and concrete for a taxiway extension to the airport’s current runway.
When the hangar bid came in too high Carson said the Federal Aviation Administration, or just FAA, and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission joined forces to help.
“They came up with enough to build this hangar,” Carson said, adding it would be both federal and states funds that will pay for the project as no Pauls Valley city taxpayer money is involved.
“They managed to find the funds to build this hangar. They want this project to happen. They like the proximity Pauls Valley has to places like Oklahoma City, and this project would provide service to bigger private planes.
“They see Pauls Valley as an area that can accommodate these jets. Used to Pauls Valley was kind of out here isolated. Not anymore. They’re really paying attention to Pauls Valley.
“Their main concern is always industry; to get a place ready for industry to come in,” he said, adding that’s not only Pauls Valley in this case but the whole region.
Despite the positive news the hangar portion will have to be rebid for the project to move forward.
