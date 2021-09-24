A few stunt rides is what Rich Wieber gave some local elementary school riders this week. He and other riders will be a part of Saturday's Vintage in the Valley bike show which is part of the BrickFest event in downtown Pauls Valley
Obituaries
Deanna Richardson Boney, 79, was born March 18, 1942 and passed away September 20, 2021.
Mary Lou Walker of Lexington and a longtime resident of Pauls Valley passed away September 15, 2021 in Lexington, Oklahoma at the age of 94 years.
Bradley Nelson Wood of Paoli passed away September 17, 2021 in Paoli, Oklahoma at the age of 53 years.
Annis Faye Russell (Joy), 83, born on October 5, 1937, passed from this life to her heavenly home on September 16, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Brenda Elaine McClain Carden of Purcell was born October 20, 1943 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Aubrey Jackson McClain Sr. and Ethel Inez McClain. She passed away September 12, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
