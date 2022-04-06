A sentence that includes a hefty restitution has been given to an Elmore City woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars over several years from a Lindsay business.
It came last week for Ilene Dian Cain, 49.
Cain is accused of using a company credit card to embezzle nearly $85,000 over a five-year period as an employee of Venture Pipe and Supply in Lindsay.
From 2015 through 2020 Cain used the stolen money to buy a variety of products and services.
Among them were hotel stays in multiple states, including vacation trips and casino charges in Las Vegas, costs of a national college recruiting company, a youth football camp in Iowa and University of Oklahoma football tickets.
Others included medical marijuana, make-up, golf cart rentals, furniture delivered to her home on at least two occasions, airline tickets, various restaurants and utilities such as television and Internet costs.
After pleading no contest during a hearing March 29, Cain was given a seven-year deferred sentence and ordered to pay her former employer $33,600 in monthly installments of $400.
•••
A seven-year deferred sentence was also recently given to an Elmore City man who was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The single felony charge against Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., 57, came after he used a truck outfitted with flashing red and blue lights to pull over a vehicle in early February on state Highway 29.
The stopped motorist claimed Thomas got out of his truck and started screaming that she was speeding.
Thomas ran back to his truck and drove away when the motorist asked to see his badge.
Thomas later claimed he was using wrecker lights and caught up with the vehicle because he thought it was stolen.
During a recent hearing in a Garvin County courtroom Thomas pleaded no contest and was given the deferred sentence, ordered to pay fines and will be supervised for one year by a state probation officer.
Thomas also pleaded no contest for a second charge as later in February he was accused of assault and battery for punching a law enforcement officer in Elmore City.
With this charge he was handed a five-year suspended sentence, given more fines and released with credit for time already served.
