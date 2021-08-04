One is taking the big chair, while another that next step in his career as Pauls Valley High School is seeing a shuffle at the top this year.
Now in his 33rd year working in the local school district, Kirk Moore is stepping in as his longtime friend Chris Caldwell’s replacement as the high school principal
Taking his place as assistant principal is Brett Knight, who moves from his work with the district’s technology.
As for Moore, he hopes he’s ready for the job of principal.
“Our plan a long time ago was he would become principal and I would help,” Moore said about Caldwell. “That’s what happened, and hopefully all those years of learning from him has prepared me for this job.”
One big difference between the two is Moore considers himself as a guy who would “prefer not to be out front.”
“I’m not like Chris. He was very outspoken. He was a great counselor to our kids. When we lost him we lost that. I’m not that, so that’s why it’s so good to have Churee Chaffin coming in as the counselor.”
Chaffin, who is moving from her duties as a high school English teacher, will get some help in the counselor’s office from Jan Caldwell.
Moore says his approach will be to focus on the strengths already in place.
“If it’s not broke don’t fix it. Our kids continue to amaze me with their academics,” he said.
“About 70 percent of our students live in low income and are eligible for free lunches and yet this district is ranked 13th in the state for academics. That includes all the big schools.”
Moore was born and raised in Pauls Valley. After college he came back in October 1989 as a special education and physical education teacher at Hilltop, which for many years was the school district’s facility on the now closed Southern Oklahoma Resource Center campus.
He gives credit to Bill Nunn and Woody Bearden for giving him that first teaching job here in PV.
Moore says he was about to be cut loose in a reduction in force when he stepped in to replace a retiring history teacher at the high school
“When I first got here I planned to go get a coaching job somewhere else as quickly as I could,” he said.
“The longer I was here the more I realized this place is a pretty nice town to raise a family; that there’s just something special about it.
“I hope that I’m ready. We’re working to get prepared, but there’s always something that you’re not ready for.”
During his time here Moore has spent a couple of decades coaching in football, baseball and basketball.
Backing up Moore will be Knight, who for the last couple of years has worked with Travis Thompson to upgrade the school district’s technology. Before that he was an elementary PE teacher.
Moore believes he’s lucky to have Knight as his assistant principal.
“He’s just so good. He’s got bigger things in his future,” Moore said.
Knight is from Davis as he, his wife Lucy and their two sons, along with his parents, are planning to move from Davis to Pauls Valley.
“It’s my long-term goal,” Knight said about accepting this new job. “I would like to be a principal in five years. Someday I would like to be a superintendent.
“It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the students’ lives and the teachers’ lives across the board. Whatever coach Moore needs is what I will be doing. I want to be present and available for the students.
“I’m very fortunate I get the opportunity to work with people that are experienced and know what they’re doing. I hope to continue learning from all these people I work with.”
Before he arrived in the Valley, Knight earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from Oklahoma City University. He’s now working on his doctorate in education administration and leadership.
