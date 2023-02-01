The positives are there for sure, but so are the local issues with high price tags, says Pauls Valley’s city manager as he completes his first year in office.
A capacity crowd packed in a week ago to see Lee Littrell give what amounts to a State of the City address.
Littrell says he’s seen in his time here a bright push forward for many of Pauls Valley issues.
He also sees other current issues facing the city on the high priority side and needing literally millions of dollars to fix.
However, Littrell started his Jan. 25 presentation with comments on an investigative audit that has a specific focus on the operation of the old Pauls Valley General Hospital before and after it closed in 2018.
“The biggest question we have is where are we at on the state audit,” Littrell said.
“The investigation is completed, but we have no idea when the report will be written and brought to us.
“We just don’t know anything yet. When we do get that report we’ll take it to the council to review.”
Littrell says he and City Attorney Jay Carlton, along with a few others, are expected to be among the first to see the audit findings before taking it to the city council.
The audit is the result of a citizens’ petition back in the fall of 2020. It was the second attempt to get enough signatures on a petition to trigger an investigative audit meant to answer many questions about how PV’s hospital was operated in its final years and what led to its closure in October 2018. At that time the hospital was owned by the city of Pauls Valley.
As for the issues at or near the top of the list for city officials is the future of the spillway at Pauls Valley City Lake.
The “old city lake,” which is PV’s back up water supply and a hot spot for water recreation in the summer, has a crumbling spillway that will cost around $4 1/2 million to fix.
“The spillway is in desperate need of repair,” Littrell said.
“They’re doing the engineering right now. One comment I’ve heard from an engineer is we’re just one good storm away from losing the lake.”
There’s also three water towers in Pauls Valley with structural issues. The cost to address that could be as high as $650,000.
According to Littrell, the city is considering the possibility of applying for a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to pay for the repairs.
Another $1 million or so might be needed to repair issues with a levy near Pine Street.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be addressed and they have been. We’ve got some challenges in front of us. Hard decisions have got to be made about how to deal with these things.”
On the positive side are things like a recent push to clean up local dilapidated properties.
“Beautification is doing a great job of cleaning up Pauls Valley,” he said.
That means 47 dilapidated houses were demolished last year with some of the work paid for by the city, and 30 old vehicles were taken out of front yards of local residences.
The city manager adds there are still around 40 more properties to deal with in the future.
One really big plus is the success and apparent growth of PV’s biggest tourism event – the Okie Noodling Tournament each June.
“Last year’s noodling tournament was probably the best we’ve ever had. We had people from 69 cities and four states at the event.
“It’s a great event for Pauls Valley. Local restaurants and hotels indicated there were increases on the noodling weekend.”
A local issue going on right now is a complete assessment of PV’s recreation options and parks.
In fact, residents are encouraged to provide their opinions as a survey is going out this month.
The idea is for people to fill out the survey and mail it back as they get the chance to offer what they think about changes needed for parks and recreation as a whole in PV.
“We’re asking people to please take the time to fill it out and mail it back,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Samford.
“It will give us a better idea moving forward on how to improve our parks and recreation facilities.”
The assessment is paid for by a $90,000 grant from TSET, which is the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Jumping back into his address, Littrell said the city hired last year a private firm to look at recruiting new retail businesses to Pauls Valley.
“We’re in line to bring in a good size retail operation,” he said. “I can’t say who it is, but it looks promising.”
Other items in the address were the positives of the Reynolds Recreation Center, the local golf course, upgrades going on for the Bosa indoor swimming pool, the PV Waterpark, the public library here and the work to improve the appearance of downtown with the addition of new benches and trash receptacles.
