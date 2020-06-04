Drivers are strongly encouraged to plan an alternate route to avoid northbound Interstate 35 in Pauls Valley on Saturday, June 6.
Northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at State Highway19 (milemarker 72) and all northbound traffic will be diverted to the off-ramp and back to the interstate via the on-ramp at SH-19 from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for surface repairs as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.
While northbound I-35 will be open, drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid very lengthy delays and possible standstill traffic. Route options include:
• Exit northbound I-35 at SH-29 (mm 66), travel east to US-77 near Wynnewood, then north to either SH-145 in Paoli or SH-59 in Wayne to go back west to the interstate.
• Northbound US-81 to I-40 if traveling to Oklahoma City or western Oklahoma.
• Northbound US-69/75 if traveling to Tulsa or eastern Oklahoma.
Flaggers will be stopping and directing traffic on SH-19 at the I-35 ramps, and drivers should avoid the interchange if possible. Southbound I-35 remains narrowed to one lane at this location.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $3.5 million contract for this work to Silver Star Construction Co., of Moore, in February.
The first phase of the project continues through summer 2020. The second phase is expected to begin in early 2021 and all work should be completed in summer 2021.
