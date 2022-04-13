Hiking deputy pay on sheriff's mind

Finding a way to help out his staff with better pay is clearly a top priority these days for Garvin County's sheriff.
Sheriff Jim Mullett made that very clear this week as he addressed county commissioners in the hope they can work together to bump up the pay for deputies.
The idea, Mullett said, is to at least be more competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the region, which continue to recruit veteran officers away from the sheriff's office here by offering better pay.
“There's a financial problem with the pay for my deputies,” Mullett said during Monday's weekly commissioners' meeting.
“We're losing good employees to other agencies. We have the lowest paid deputies in the area.”
According to the sheriff, the pay for deputies in each of the seven or eight surrounding counties ranges from a few thousand dollars more a year to one total that's way higher than all of them.
As an example, a deputy here in Garvin County makes around $30,000 a year, while in neighboring McClain and Pontotoc counties it's closer to $36,000 or $38,000.
Then there's the Lighthorse Police of the Chickasaw Nation.
According to Mullett, the pay for officers with that police department is around $55,000 a year on day one.
To illustrate the tough spot he's in, the sheriff listed off the names of several highly-valued officers his department has lost over time because of the pay issue.
“I have employees with financial needs, and we can't pay $55,000. But I would like to do something to help them. If we want to keep our people we've got to pay them.
“We've got a great group right not and a department that runs really tight, professional. They're working hard trying to make a difference in this county. These guys don't want to leave.
“I'm asking that we look at something to raise these guys up. We need to do something to retain these guys, at least be competitive with surrounding counties.”
He adds there are 13 deputies here, which can be as much as half of other counties in this part of the state.
Commissioners did indicate they're open to looking into the possibility using some of the county's pandemic relief funds to help.
