Historical group to meet this weekend

The Pauls Valley Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley.
After a short business meeting, the special guest speaker will be John Blake. The title of his talk is “1887.”
Anyone interested in Pauls Valley area history is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Lorraine at 405-238-0068 or call 405-238-2244 and leave a message.
The last book in a lecture series Pauls Valley's public library is coming next month.
Wrapping up the series with a theme of “Friendship” is the book “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarto.
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 and the Nora Sparks Warren Library.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
The local library is also hosting
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for April 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Tuesday, April 25 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, April 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank, 315 W. Grant in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Monday, May 1 (10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, May 1 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Paoli, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Tuesday, May 2 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Friday, May 5 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Friday, May 5 (12:15 to 6:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 South Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, May 9 (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)– Wynnewood High School, 702 East Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Monday, May 15 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Wednesday, May 17 (9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
