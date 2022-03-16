History at center of local revival

Efforts to revive Pauls Valley’s historical society could get started with a gathering planned for this weekend.
It all starts with a meet-and-greet kind of event set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the Pauls Valley Depot Museum.
Everyone is welcome to come as the idea is to see what kind of interest is out there in bringing back a more active group that works to preserve the history of Pauls Valley and Garvin County.
•••
A ribbon cutting ceremony to official kick off a Story Walk activity is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Wacker Park pavilion closest to the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The new program led by Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will feature 20 oversized boards placed throughout the park allowing children and their parents to read pages from a book as they walk from one spot to the next.
•••
A reunion of 28 artists is at the center of a fifth anniversary showcase for the The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley.
The special exhibit starts off with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25.
The recent work from the artists will be on display at the gallery, 111 East Paul, through June 7.
•••
The Pauls Vally Rotary Club will host a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Proceeds raised from the event will go toward college scholarships for local students.
•••
State Highway 29 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic less than one mile west of SH 74 near Elmore City in Garvin County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through March for bridge maintenance at East Rock Creek and West Rock Creek.
Drivers can expect delays and should be prepared to stop in the work zone or motorists should use an alternate route.
The nearly $220,000 contract for this project, which includes preventive maintenance work on multiple highway bridges in south-central Oklahoma, was awarded to Poseidon Construction of Clearwater, Fla.
All work is expected to be completed in spring 2022.
