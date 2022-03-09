History group looks to make return

History buffs unite as some local folks are hoping to see what kind of interest is out there to bring back a bigger and stronger Pauls Valley Historical Society.
With the group pretty much inactive over the past few years some volunteers are looking for a kind of revival starting with a meet-and-greet gathering set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the Pauls Valley Depot Museum.
Lorraine Walker says the idea really got started when she recently spoke with Adrienne Grimmett, who has for years kind of served as the guardian of Pauls Valley’s local history archives.
Grimmett has served as the historical society’s president, while her sister, Ann Cloutier, is the treasurer.
Walker was simply wondering about the status of the society and the train depot museum. That led to her being appointed the “interim” secretary and a decision to organize the meet-and-greet.
“We’re looking to see what interest is out there and the direction the historical society can go with programs and events,” Walker says.
“I’ve talked to a number of people who said we need to get it back up. The whole society hasn’t been active for a number of years.
“We want to ask people what they’re interested in and what direction they want to go with this. We want input from the community about the historical society and what events whey would like to see.
“We’re looking to the next generation. History is import for every generation – to see your beginning, where you’ve been and where you’re going.”
Along with discussion the upcoming gathering is also expected to include a fun game of Pauls Valley trivia.
Angela Clark is also invested in the possibility of reviving the group since she’s been mostly a volunteer for a handful of days each week at the depot museum.
As a result, both Clark and Walker say more people are needed to step in and help by volunteering their time and energy to make for a strong local historical society.
“We’re looking to build it up,” Clark said.
“To me it’s like saving the history of Pauls Valley, the buildings, the bricks.”
Even Clark’s 11-year-old grandson, Colby Stoliby, thinks it’s an important thing even though he’s not from Pauls Valley.
“It’s about saving the history of the town,” Stoliby said.
Clark adds the depot museum has still received visitors even during the pandemic as many were travelers coming into PV to check out a museum they thought was only about the train.
While here they learned the museum is more focused on the overall history of Pauls Valley and Garvin County, which she says gets many of them even more interested.
Right now there are also efforts to give the society more of an online presence with a Facebook account.
Visitors are reminded there’s no admission as the museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
