Hitting all the right sounds

The first show and even auditions for round two both appear to have been a big hit for a new Garvin County group hoping to take the local singing sounds up a few levels.
Jack Bowman of the nonprofit Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta group says the first performance last November seems to have gotten things off to a good start after it was formed last summer.
Bowman, who is the music director at the local Presbyterian church, is equally upbeat about the recent turnout for auditions to get singers in place for the next round of performances in April.
Speaking before members of the PV Tourism Board recently, Bowman praised the help as the group did receive some tourism help for its first show – a holiday performance of Handel’s Messiah in November.
At the urging of the board the concert was moved from the smaller local church to the larger auditorium of PV High School.
“You were right,” Bowman said.
“You said we needed a bigger venue and the smaller venue wouldn’t be big enough. You were right.”
Bowman’s most recent presentation to the tourism board was in the hope of receiving additional funding for the next show that includes a $30,000 budget.
“We received tremendous support from the community,” he said, estimating around 450 people attended the fall show that only included donations and no tickets.
“With this first concert we made a profit and you normally don’t do that.”
Bowman also spoke about the connections he’s trying to make with several outside groups and foundations as a way of not only receiving help for the shows but ensuring a strong future for the new local choral group.
“My goal is to not ask you for money in the future,” he said to tourism board members.
“I’m trying to build ties to places that have the money. We want these folks to come to Pauls Valley and stay in our hotels and go to our restaurants and learn what a gem we have in Pauls Valley.
“I’m trying to decrease asking you for money and increase local support and bring in new money from outside the region.”
As for that first performance several weeks ago, board member Jesse Alvarado liked what he saw.
“At first I didn’t know what to expect,” Alvarado said as he also worked to air the show online.
“I was thoroughly impressed with the detail and the work. I was blown away. It was spectacular. Being there it really is powerful.”
Up next is Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance as April performances are planned in Pauls Valley and Oklahoma City.
Bowman said he was “blown away” with not only all the people showing up for a Jan. 30 audition but where they all came from – places like Ada, Norman, Oklahoma City and Lawton.
“We received applications from all over the state. We filled the entire cast with this one audition. That’s absolutely amazing.
“It’s not an opera,” he said about the next show. “It’s closer to a musical. It’s a comedy. We’ll have pirates but they’re good pirates.”
A total of 13 leads were cast and a “large” chorus to sing along when show time rolls around this spring.
“Seventy percent of the people in this show are from Garvin County and Pauls Valley.”
Future performances planned by the local choral group include a concert this fall featuring a pianist from the Billy Graham Crusades and one in 2023 expected to have a large group of singers coming from Paris, France.
No action was taken at the recent meeting as there were some concerns expressed about spending as much $10,000 when tourism sales tax revenues are more limited these days because of the monetary impact from the virus pandemic.
“I know it’s a nice deal, but we’re talking about funds that we may not have enough of to do this,” tourism board member Randy McGee said.
“Tourism took a big hit from COVID. We just don’t have the money we used to have.”
“We appreciate your support and hope you help us in the future,” Bowman said while wrapping up his presentation in the local city hall.
