An annual holiday meal offered in Pauls Valley will in a way hit the road this Thanksgiving.
For many years now a local church has led the way in organizing a free holiday meal for the public right on Thanksgiving Day.
The big difference this year when turkey day rolls around on Thursday, Nov. 28 is there won't be a dine-in portion to the event.
Instead, it all moves to a delivery service when it comes to the local tradition of offering a Thanksgiving dinner.
Andy Davidson of Valley Life Church says the holiday dinner has become so big and so popular it's become a little too much to handle.
“We wanted to go back to the heart of why we're doing this,” Davidson tells the PV Democrat.
“We want to give a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal to those in need, the home-bound. So we're partnering with the Samaritans, and we're continuing to do this on a delivery basis.
“We want to be a blessing to the community. That's our goal.”
The event is well over a decade old as Valley Life stepped in four years ago to oversee all the work by volunteers and preparation needed to make the dinner happen.
“We still have loyal volunteers, both from this church and others, who will be giving their time to help,” Davidson said.
“We still have tons of people helping. They'll be preparing the food, boxing it up and delivering to homes.”
He says the numbers alone show this community meal held at a local restaurant has become a pretty popular thing.
“In the four years I've done it the numbers have gone up and up and up.”
Last year more than 900 meals were served with 500 coming from deliveries and another 400 dining in at the local Punkins Restaurant. This year expectations are that number might jump to around 1,000 or more.
Anyone interested in having a traditional Thanksgiving dinner delivered on Nov. 28 can sign up by contacting the Samaritans of Pauls Valley or call the church at 405-283-8055.
