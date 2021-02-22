||||
Hog heaven
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gary Lewis Ledbetter, 68, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma passed away from this earth on February 14, 2021. He was born September 27, 1952 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to James Lewis Ledbetter and Shirley Ann Ledbetter of Piney, Oklahoma.
Michael Paul Unsell, 50, died 1/30/2021 in Stillwater. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. 2/12/2021 in the Dighton-Marler Funeral Home; burial following at Fairlawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.DightonMarler.com
Michael Paul Unsell, 50, died 1/30/2021 in Stillwater. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. 2/13/2021 in the Dighton-Marler Funeral Home; burial following at Fairlawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.DightonMarler.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill looks to add more rural doctors
- We are (almost) cook'n' this week, in Oklahoma style!
- The wrong way to lead
- A virtual reality tie to PV
- Garvin County Public Records
- Governor sets dates for county vacancy
- Shelter makes pets a top priority
- Active cases at 133 in County
- Oklahoma's excellence … you know who you are
- Early warnings come for county
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.