The Angel Tree program in Pauls Valley could use some help with the “angels” meant to provide holiday presents to local children.
Anyone interested in helping with an Angel Tree gift-buying program should contact the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Each angel on the tree represents two presents valued at $15 each for children in need in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead areas.
Those buying presents are asked to deliver them unwrapped to the PV Public Library no later than Tuesday, Dec. 1. They are also asked to bring one large or extra large Christmas gift bag.
•••
A schedule has been released for regular trash collection by city of Pauls Valley crews over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Trash scheduled for pick up on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 26, will instead be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Regular trash routes will remain unchanged for Friday, Nov. 27 as trash will be picked during its normal times.
• A filing period for candidates interested in running for their local school board will be early next month.
Filings for school boards in Garvin County will be at the election board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The filing period is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
