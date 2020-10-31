Holiday 'angels' to start Monday

This year's Angel Tree program in Pauls Valley, designed to provide holiday presents to kids in need, officially gets started early next week.
A series of sign-up sessions for area residents interested in receiving the gifts is again at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
With applications being accepted in the library's auditorium because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule over the next few days is:
• Monday, Nov. 2 – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3 – 10 a.m. to noon.
• Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 5 – 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 6 – 2 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 7 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 9 – 1 to 3 p.m.
The “angels” being placed on a Christmas tree going up in the library will each offer gift suggestions on the back for the boy or girl who will receive the holiday presents.
Anyone interested in buying presents should avoid clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys.
New and “gently used” children's books, along with stuffed animals, will be accepted at the library.
This Angel Tree effort is for kids living in Pauls Valley or enrolled in PV or Whitebead schools. However, children in other areas close by should also be able to get help since most communities offer some type of Angel Tree program.
