Holiday cheer is on the move

Pauls Valley's big community Christmas parade is still scheduled to bring the cheer early next month.
At the same time a local church is planning to bring some parts of the Christmas story to life with a special drive-thru holiday event.
The Parade of Lights is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 and continue through the local downtown area in Pauls Valley.
Just a block away a variety of festive lights should be setting the right holiday mood in the train depot area.
The First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley is planning a Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Dec. 18-20.
At the Methodist Park located right next to the church a series of scenes will be set up with church members portraying different scenes from the traditional Christmas story.
More on the drive-thru pageant going around the church park will come later in the PV Democrat.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society has decided to cancel the Christmas at the Mansion event this December due to COVID-19.
This annual event held at the Murray Lindsay Mansion the first Sunday in December has been a yearly fundraiser helping to provide needed funds for the historic museum in Erin Springs located just south of Lindsay.
Donations are still being accepted and welcomed. If any individual or organization would like to offer some help to the mansion, send donations to Lindsay Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
The mansion is “beautifully” decorated with lighted Christmas trees and is ready for friends and small family groups who would like to visit on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m to take photos with family members.
“We hope to have Christmas at the Mansion on the first Sunday of December in 2021,” Thelma Love said.
