Holiday dinner bell is ringing

The annual Antioch Thanksgiving Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Antioch School.
Turkey and dressing will be furnished as those coming are encouraged to bring their favorite holiday dish to complete the meal.
All friends and family of the Antioch community are invited to come and enjoy the meal and time for fellowship.
The Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE are sponsors of the event. For more information, contact Chestine Box at 405-444-0398.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City is hosting its 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Family Life Center.
The event is dine in only as there will be no take-outs.
The church is one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Monday, Nov. 14 (11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 401 SW 3rd. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Friday, Nov. 25 (11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Monday, Nov. 28 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Dec. 2 (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
