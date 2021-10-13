Holiday event only takes new form

No folks, the Halloween holiday is not being canceled – only taking a new form meant to bring more fun activities to kids, while also getting many of Pauls Valley's downtown businesses right into the action.
For some it might feel that way as this new Fallfest coming later this month is replacing the Boo on the Bricks event held for many years until 2020 because of the virus pandemic.
Now the Boo event has “kind of morphed into a Halloween type carnival for kids.”
“We want more games for the kids and for it to be more family friendly,” said Nancy Runge, president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We want to promote the businesses and have something that's not just about handing out candy.”
It will also be more merchant friendly as some businesses plan to get more involved with booths and the actual games to be offered at the event – things like balloon animals, a bean bag toss, candy walk and a magic show.
This new Fallfest will come in conjunction with the Halloween version of a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the PV Arts Council
Both the Fallfest and art walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the local downtown with many of the activities right there on Paul Avenue.
Coming a couple of days later on Halloween, a number of local churches will hold Trunk or Treat gatherings, which also encourages kids to come in their favorites costumes while collecting their share of some candy.
•••
Plans are also moving toward the Chamber Centennial Celebration banquet coming from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the local Bosa Banquet Center.
The gathering will celebrate the chamber’s first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley’s businesses and the community as a whole. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
During the banquet the winners of some big honors will also be announced.
With no banquet last year plans this time around are to name the citizen and corporate citizen of the year for both 2020 and 2021.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Contact the chamber for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.