Holiday festival is coming to town

The preparation is already well underway for Pauls Valley’s first ever Christmas festival coming to the downtown area very soon.
Christmas in the Valley is set to go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
That might be new but the tradition of the Parade of Lights returns at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, along with a chili supper at 5 p.m. at Pauls Valley’s fire station.
“It’s a family fun event,” said Nancy Runge, president of the PV Chamber of Commerce, about the brand new holiday festival.
“You can finish your Christmas shopping, walk around, come explore a little bit and just enjoy Christmas.”
Runge is quick to add there will be “plenty of Christmas photo ops.”
Set for the weekend festival are a Christmas market at the train depot, an adventure walk for families, strolling carolers, s’mores and hot chocolate stations, lessons on making Christmas ornaments at the PV Arts and Cultural Center and photo ops that include a 12-foot inflatable snow globe.
There will also be crafts, a caricature artist, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and a Christmas costume contest sponsored by local tourism.
Also featured is a holiday art market with a lineup of artists at The Vault gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Artists scheduled include Katie Willis Blair with functional pottery; Ava Carlile and Emily Derryberry with crochet, cards and jewelry; Madeline Dillner with acrylic paintings and ornaments; Diann Hayes with photography and mixed media; Donna Love with hand painted birdhouses; and Tom Smith with watercolor paintings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.