Pauls Valley's free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28 will be by delivery only this year.
Anyone interested in having a traditional holiday meal delivered should contact Valley Life Church at 405-283-8055 or the Samaritans of Pauls Valley.
The holiday season then really kicks off with a kick from a chili supper hosted each year by the Pauls Valley Fire Department.
The local fire station located at McClure and Walnut is the place to go from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 for the annual chili supper meant to support the local fire department.
As in the past the supper is followed by Pauls Valley's big holiday Parade of Lights in the downtown area. Start time is 7 p.m.
The very next day there will be a First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center.
The monthly gathering is set for noon Dec. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
The Dance Station in PV will hold a Christmas play called “Just Believe” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the PV High School auditorium.
Admission is $5 as most of the proceeds go to support the local Angel Tree.
• Tickets are now available for next month's holiday production by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
Tickets are $10 and available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place and Sooners Home Furnishings.
The production “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
• Angels are still available on the Angel Tree at the PV Public Library. Each angel represents a couple of holiday gifts valued at $15 each for children in need.
The unwrapped gifts, along with a large or extra large gift bag, needs to be returned to the library by Dec. 2.
