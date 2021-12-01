Holiday parade on the way

The holiday spirit should be in full gear as Pauls Valley's annual Christmas Parade of Lights is set to hit local streets early next week.
The parade is scheduled to get marching down Chickasaw Street around 7 p.m. Monday night, Dec. 6 as the route will take a turn onto Paul Avenue and move toward a lit up train depot area.
Featured will be holiday floats that include prizes up to $1,000 for first place with the public encouraged to vote on them online.
There is a Friday, Dec. 3 deadline for float entries as more information is available by calling city hall at 405-238-3308, extension 157.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are also expected to be in attendance to read a couple of books to the kids at the depot gazebo.
Also making a return is a traditional chili supper hosted by the Pauls Valley Fire Department.
The event at the local fire station is set to get underway around 5 p.m. Monday night.
Proceeds from the chili supper will be used to help the fire department fill some of its needs outside of the regular budget.
•••
The First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley plans to offer its Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
The event features church members and other volunteers in full costume for a series of Nativity scenes all placed around the church's public park.
The drive-thru will start at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets and circle around to Rennie with a total of six Christmas scenes depicting the holiday story about Jesus' birth.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.