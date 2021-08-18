Holiday program gets tourism vote

Let there be song as a special holiday program planned for this fall has officially received the support of a Pauls Valley group.
Members of the PV City Council voted last week to approve local tourism sales tax funding for a program by the new Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Singers from all over Garvin County and some members of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic are expected to be a part a Handel Messiah holiday program now scheduled for Nov. 14.
With plans to move the event from a Pauls Valley church to a larger local venue the council gave its approval to support the effort with $10,000 in tourism funds.
“We are approved to have this in the high school auditorium instead of at the church,” said Renee Myler, referring to the local First Presbyterian Church. “That was the mitigating factor.”
Myler’s comments were about a recent discussion by members of the PV Tourism Board who were concerned the funding request might be too large for an event of this kind in a church with limited seating capacity.
She also referenced her connection to the Pauls Valley Arts Council, which is working with the new choral group, and the past return of live theater performances on stage.
Serving as director for some of those live plays, which received tourism support, was Myler.
“When we started community theater, let’s go back to that,” she said.
“We got $10,000 from tourism and had it at the high school auditorium and couldn’t fill it. It was the support of tourism that helped us kick that off. It’s the same thing with this choral group.”
During a recent meeting tourism board members agreed moving the program to a larger venue such as the school auditorium would be supported with $10,000 in tourism monies, while the small church setting would only receive $2,500.
Choral society members were quick to get permission from local school officials to hold it in the PV High School auditorium.
Currently plans are to start rehearsal for the holiday program on Sept. 12 as singers from all over the county and about 40 members of the OKC Philharmonic are expected to play at the actual performance.
Plans are also in place to hold a second program in Pauls Valley next April that will include as many as 75 members of a professional chorus from Paris, France.
