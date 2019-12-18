Cord Ramming (left), a kindergartner at Jefferson Early Learning Center in PV, gets his jolly on with a festive hat during a rehearsal for a holiday program at the local school. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Kindergarten student Caroline Chronister whispers into Kataleya Mejia's ear before the next holiday song is sung during a program at Jefferson Early Learning Center. (PV Democrat photo)
Holiday song
1 of 2
Cord Ramming (left), a kindergartner at Jefferson Early Learning Center in PV, gets his jolly on with a festive hat during a rehearsal for a holiday program at the local school. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Kindergarten student Caroline Chronister whispers into Kataleya Mejia's ear before the next holiday song is sung during a program at Jefferson Early Learning Center. (PV Democrat photo)
Keith Webster was born on July 31, 1951 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and passed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 68 years old. He was the son of Ed Roark and Ralph and Jeannie Webster.
Rondle D’Wayne Miles of Rosedale, Oklahoma was born to Chalie Ray and Ella Mae (Simpson) Miles on April 28, 1958 in Hobbs, New Mexico and passed from this life on December 9, 2019 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 61 years.
Margaret Miller of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Woodrow Wilson and Kathryn (Sherrill) Burnett on August 2, 1939 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and passed from this life on December 8, 2019 at her home at the age of 80 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.