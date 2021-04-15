The tunes of the Pauls Valley Opry will again grace an outdoor stage leading into this year's local Fourth of July festivities.
All five members of the Pauls Valley City Council agreed Tuesday night with a tourism board recommendation and approved more than $6,000 in support of this year's Opry in the Park event set for July 3.
This will be sixth year the local opry show, normally offered the first Saturday night of the month at the PV High School auditorium, is moving outdoors to the Wacker Park Bandshell for the summer holiday.
This week's meeting also resulted in four members of the council, including Jonathan Grimmett, being sworn into office, while Jocelyn Rushing will continue serving as mayor and Bonnie Meisel is the new vice mayor.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
