Holiday spirit lining up all over

The Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County is planning to host a Christmas fundraiser next week.
The hospital in Pauls Valley is inviting the public to come for a holiday gathering on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that includes photos with Santa, his favorite elf and the Grinch from 4 to 7 p.m.
There is cost of $5 for two photos with up to five people as all proceeds raised will go to the Oklahoma City Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Toys. It will be cash only.
The event includes cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa.
•••
Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its annual community Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
This event is free to everyone as this year dine-in and take-out are available at the church located at 1509 West Grant.
•••
The First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley plans to offer its Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
The event features church members and other volunteers in full costume for a series of Nativity scenes all placed around the church's public park.
The drive-thru will start at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets and circle around to Rennie with a total of six Christmas scenes depicting the holiday story about Jesus' birth.
•••
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown PV is hosting an event on the resources available to artists.
Grants and outreach manager Aunj Braggs of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is the guest for a program at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the gallery on East Paul.
Planned for the program are more on OVAC resources, exhibitions, tips on artist's statements, biographies, resume building and working with OVAC to “better your foundational creative skills.”
For more on the program call Susie Agee at 405-343-6610.
