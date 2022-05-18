Holiday spirit right in the name

The Christmas spirit is right there in the name of a brand new holiday festival coming to the heart of Pauls Valley later this year.
Although some talk these days have been on whether or not the night of PV’s Christmas parade will be moved to join the party, the local chamber of commerce is still hard at work planning a market event set for Dec. 3.
As part of that planning ideas from committee members are starting to fly about what kind of activities will be offered for that market coming on the first Saturday in December.
One idea is what to call this first ever wintertime festival in Pauls Valley.
“We don’t have a name for it,” said chamber President Nancy Runge during a recent market committee meeting.
“That’s what we’re looking to decide. Do we want to call it the Christmas market or something else. I’m also working on a logo.”
The first idea out of the gate was Christmas Market at the Depot since the event expected to be filled with vendors and activities of all kinds will be centered around the local train depot area.
However, the winning name turns out to be Christmas in the Valley.
For Runge this holiday event is something that's meant to bring people into town on festival day and hopefully grow over time.
“I want something that will bring people to Pauls Valley to see the beautiful downtown,” she said.
“I want it to be something the citizens of Pauls Valley enjoy.”
Runge adds this holiday festival is going to happen even if the local tourism board doesn’t move the Parade of Lights from its traditional Monday night to Saturday to help cap off the all day Christmas in the Valley set to go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
“It would be nice for us to end it with the parade, but if we don’t we’ll still have the market.
“My hope is for this market to grow. My idea is to grow it.”
With ideas for the festival likely to change over time it is expected to feature arts and crafts vendors, along with a number of activities, at the train depot.
One thing is a holiday scavenger hunt taking visitors to different downtown businesses with possibly some prizes or good deals for shoppers.
There are also expected to be a “giant” snow globe people can get into for photos, along with artistic photo boards to be located throughout the downtown to go with some hot chocolate stations.
Coming on the same day is an art market to be hosted by The Vault gallery, Runge said.
Plans also call for members of the Pauls Valley Arts Council to offer ornament and wreath making lessons at the PV Arts and Cultural Center located at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
