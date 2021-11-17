Holiday time right around the corner

Pauls Valley's annual Christmas Parade of Lights is set to get rolling at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
With a theme of “Hometown Christmas,” float entries for the parade are now being accepted at PV's city hall, Paul and Chickasaw.
There is a $20 entry fee with all proceeds going to support the Angel Tree program at Pauls Valley's public library.
The judging of floats will get started at 6:15 p.m. on Willow Street behind Homeland.
Once the parade begins it will start at Chickasaw Street, turn right on Paul Avenue, right on Santa Fe and come to an end at McClure.
Plans are to host a Storytime with Santa after the parade.
Call 405-238-3308, ext. 157 for more on entry forms, which are available at city hall.
There is also a window decorating contest for businesses in PV.
With the same theme of “Hometown Christmas,” a business must decorate its front windows with a scene by Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
Any business interested in registering should contact the PV Chamber of Commerce office.
Residents and visitors can cast their votes online or in person at the chamber office or city hall as voting ends at midnight Dec. 5. A total of $2,500 in prize money will be awarded at the parade.
As in the past the Pauls Valley Fire Department will host its community chili supper fundraiser that same evening starting at 5 p.m.
•••
Advertisements are now being accepted for the 2022 issue of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Guide and Business Directory.
The popular booklet is a one-of-a-kind publication that provides helpful information and contact phone numbers and more to existing residents, new residents and tourists.
The annual publication debuts in January and is placed and replenished in hotels and public places in Pauls Valley where people can find them.
Its contents include descriptions of the city’s amenities, information on top organizations, local history, a calendar of events for the year, a list of churches, data on public schools, taxes, employment, city and county services and more.
The business directory is a categorical list of all chamber member businesses.
A new feature for the new year’s publication will be a city street map with landmarks highlighted.
Advertising is available to chamber members, however non-member businesses and organizations can purchase ads though a special new-member deal now available.
Ad rates range from $150 to $1,500. Deadline for receiving ads is Dec. 1.
For more information call 405-238-6491 or check out the chamber's online website.
