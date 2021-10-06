Holiday treats with a new twist

It will be a holiday celebration with a new twist as plans have been finalized for a fall festival in Pauls Valley later this month for Halloween.
Instead of the Boo on the Bricks event the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Oct. 29 “Fallfest,” complete with businesses leading the way with games and holiday treats for the kids.
Scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., the festival will be held in conjunction with the next Fifth Friday Art Walk, also in the downtown area, offered by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The family-friendly festival will include face painting, music to set the tone, food and “even a little magic” as costumes are encouraged just like with the past downtown event for the holiday.
“Fallfest gives businesses and organizations more recognition among downtown visitors,” chamber officials said.
“Businesses are encouraged to participate by sponsoring amusements, decorating their shops or having a booth.”
Along with the games the festival will also feature balloon animals, a bean bag toss, candy walk and a magic show.
Local arts council volunteers are also working on finalizing all the things to be offered when the art walk is held during the same times on the last Friday night of the month.
A number of local churches are also coming together to coordinate a more organized Trunk or Treat effort.
It involves churches decorated up the trunks of vehicles in some sort of Halloween theme as church members will then be there to hand out candy to visiting kids and their parents.
•••
Plans are also moving toward the Chamber Centennial Celebration banquet coming from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the local Bosa Banquet Center.
The gathering will celebrate the chamber’s first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley’s businesses and the community as a whole. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
During the banquet the winners of some big honors will also be announced.
With no banquet last year plans this time around are to name the citizen and corporate citizen of the year for both 2020 and 2021.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Contact the chamber for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.