Holidays could see new parade night

A Christmas surprise could be on the way as the idea of switching Pauls Valley’s holiday parade from the traditional Monday night to a weekend now looks to be on the table.
All five members of the PV Tourism Board think it might be a good idea to move the annual Parade of Lights to a Saturday night.
The big reason for their positive response is the move could match the parade with a new Christmas market, also described as a kind of festival, being planned this upcoming holiday season by the local chamber of commerce.
“If it’s a day for the community then a parade on Monday is perfect,” said Jesse Alvarado during a recent tourism meeting.
“If we try and draw people in then it’s a Saturday. It makes perfect sense to move it to Saturday. It may not go so well the first year, but it’s a good idea.
“Let’s add a festival to a great event and make it even better.”
Around $22,000 in tourism sales tax funds has already been approved to support a Christmas market with vendors filling the local downtown area on a Saturday this December.
The market is expected to include a variety of crafts, contests and maybe even some winter time kind of activities.
“From a tourism standpoint then it’s Saturday,” said Randy McGee. “I can see all the benefits and I would go with it.
“Right now it’s a local community event only. I see it as a way to try and make it bigger and better.”
Although not official right now all the tourism board members believe moving the parade night is a real possibility.
“I think moving it to the weekend is a good idea,” said Amy Richey.
At the same time Richey warned there might be some pushback from the groups that normally participate by placing a float in the parade, which is typically held the first Monday night of December.
“We need to get everybody on the same page,” C.J. Peachlyn said.
PV’s tourism director, Becky Ledbetter, stressed to board members they need to consider the idea carefully and then stand by whatever decision they make on the parade date.
“If you change it and it doesn’t go well or she changes plans then don’t change it back to Monday,” Ledbetter said, referring to chamber President Nancy Runge.
“I recommend you make a decision and stick to it. You don’t want to flip-flop. You really need to talk this out before making a decision.”
